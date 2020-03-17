Citigroup Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Buy

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,640,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,985,262. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,775,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vale by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,807 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vale by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Vale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,054 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vale by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

