Citigroup Upgrades Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Neutral

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

WIX stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. 1,663,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,033. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wix.Com by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

