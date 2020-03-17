City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 179.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of LON:CPC traded down GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The company had a trading volume of 322,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.01. City Pub Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.16).

In other news, insider Alexander Derrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

