Civitas Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $90,701.08 and $26.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00344524 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002456 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,473,373 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

