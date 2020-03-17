Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Shares Acquired by Tiger Eye Capital LLC

Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,859,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,605 shares during the quarter. Clarivate Analytics makes up approximately 8.5% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Clarivate Analytics worth $48,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,427,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,105 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,364,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,839,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,131 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after buying an additional 399,328 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCC traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

