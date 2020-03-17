Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,150

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,346 ($17.71) price target (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.73)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,424.82 ($18.74).

CBG stock opened at GBX 988.50 ($13.00) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,345.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,428.86. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Insiders acquired a total of 879 shares of company stock worth $1,037,357 over the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

