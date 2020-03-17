CME Group (CME) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CME Group (NASDAQ: CME):

3/17/2020 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $249.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $214.00.

2/25/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $210.00 to $218.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2020 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.19. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $148.37 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after purchasing an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,152,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

