CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.