CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. B. Riley cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

CNO traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,071. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $20.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

