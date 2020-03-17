Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,927 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $218,858,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $16,499,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,473,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 277,750 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $10,195,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 524.2% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 189,648 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

