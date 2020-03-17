COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Citigroup cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

