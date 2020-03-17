Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,980 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,840.56 ($37.37).

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 1,416 ($18.63) on Tuesday. Coca Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,594.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,569.36. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola HBC in the first quarter valued at $4,473,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola HBC in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola HBC in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

