COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHEOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of CHEOY traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. 1,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946. COCHLEAR LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $84.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

