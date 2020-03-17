Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 20.86%.

CODA stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, Director G Tyler Runnels sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.