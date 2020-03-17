Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 296.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.14% of Cognex worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. 50,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,243. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

