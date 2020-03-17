Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83,067 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,097,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

