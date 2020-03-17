Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,243. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.95. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Cognex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.