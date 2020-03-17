Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $165,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,745 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. 235,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,231. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,407 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,608. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

