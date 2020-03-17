Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 183,046 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 180.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,046 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

PSXP traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. 50,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

