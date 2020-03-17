Coin2.1 Trading 76.3% Lower This Week (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded 76.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Coin2.1 has a market cap of $8,255.68 and approximately $11.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin2.1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded down 76.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033383 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00108051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.87 or 0.99505927 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000755 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin2.1 Profile

C2 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. The official website for Coin2.1 is www.coin2.us. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto.

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

Coin2.1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

