CoinEx Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.33 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $5.45 million and $1.33 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 400.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.02218244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00192781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035264 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,297,827 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.