CoinFi Price Tops $0.0007 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $146,974.48 and $10,529.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Kyber Network and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 186.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.02225869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00192020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00035736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

