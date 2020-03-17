Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

CFX traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 14,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. Colfax has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Colfax by 940.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

