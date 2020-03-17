Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO Acquires $31,471.44 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $31,471.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,747.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

T Heath Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, T Heath Fountain acquired 3,249 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $39,832.74.

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 24,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.64. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

