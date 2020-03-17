Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Acquires $15,015.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Matthew D. Reed purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $15,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBAN traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. 24,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,174. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

