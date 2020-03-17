ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,024.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000586 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,909,256,267 coins and its circulating supply is 11,868,214,440 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

