Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,898 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 659,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,181,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

