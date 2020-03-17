Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.26.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 40,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 440.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

