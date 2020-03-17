Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

CBSH traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,600. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $495,358.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

