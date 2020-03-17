Comparing MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MutualFirst Financial and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MutualFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Red River Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Red River Bancshares has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than MutualFirst Financial.

Dividends

MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MutualFirst Financial pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MutualFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MutualFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MutualFirst Financial and Red River Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial $110.25 million 2.22 $23.75 million $2.85 9.96 Red River Bancshares $89.69 million 3.43 $24.82 million $3.49 12.05

Red River Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MutualFirst Financial. MutualFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MutualFirst Financial and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial 21.54% 11.42% 1.19% Red River Bancshares 27.68% 10.86% 1.29%

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats MutualFirst Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 39 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.