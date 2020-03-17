Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,883.85 ($24.78).

LON CPG opened at GBX 920.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,781.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,924.12.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

