Compass Group’s (CPG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,883.85 ($24.78).

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 920.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,781.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,924.12.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

