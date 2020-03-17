COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 607,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.56.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

