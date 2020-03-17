Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $252,628.17

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a total market cap of $252,628.17 and $53,453.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 52.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00180065 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00847239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033460 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00180969 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007588 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00108299 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,738,512 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,609 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.