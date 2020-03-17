Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.82.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

