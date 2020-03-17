Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBCP. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 134,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,844. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $196.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 295,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

