ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $48.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

NYSE COP opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after acquiring an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $952,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

