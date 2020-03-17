Consensus (SEN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Consensus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00033156 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00108500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.83 or 1.00034921 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00085336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000799 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

