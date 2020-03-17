ContentBox (BOX) Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $72,947.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CPDAX, Bilaxy and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006122 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Huobi, UEX, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

