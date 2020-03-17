Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $19,633,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,600 and have sold 612,496 shares valued at $20,762,039. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 26.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 131.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.