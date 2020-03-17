Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPA. Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA traded down $9.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. Copa has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.