Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.51.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 47,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,363. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $377.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 5,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.