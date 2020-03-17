CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones Sells 714 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 714 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $68,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 901,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,115. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.81.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

