CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR traded up $7.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 901,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,115. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $93.65 and a 52 week high of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,145 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $213,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,130,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,759. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,139,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.