Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

