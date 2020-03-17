Cosmos Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $331.30 million and approximately $129.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00033156 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00108500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.83 or 1.00034921 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00085336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000799 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000185 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

