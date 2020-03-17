Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

NASDAQ COST traded up $17.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.