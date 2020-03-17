CoTrader Price Tops $0.0000 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 44.7% against the dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $273,633.96 and $42,559.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

