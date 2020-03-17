Counos Coin (CCA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $118,594.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $64.05 million and $118,594.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00083566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

