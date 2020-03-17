Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

COUP stock opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.